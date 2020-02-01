JUDITH GAP - New pictures courtesy of KXLO show the fire burning west of Highway 191.
JUDITH GAP - Montana Department of Transportation is reporting zero visibility due to a fire in the area. Wind carrying smoke right along and through Highway 191 south to Harlowton.
Due to the zero visibilty Highway 191 is closed.
National Weather Service in Great Falls reports the wind should start to die down after 11:00pm.
NWS Great Falls posted this on Facebook earlier tonight regarding this fire:
8:13 pm Saturday: The Lode Road Fire continues to move east toward US Highway 191 (north-south orange line just east of the hot spot) between Judith Gap and Harlowton. Please yield to first responders and fire crews battling to keep everyone safe in this area. #mtwx
We'll continue to update as we get more information