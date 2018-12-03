This year, changes have been made to the 7th grade Family and Consumer Sciences course in Great Falls.
The class now focuses solely on food science and personal and social relationships. This means sewing is no longer a part of it, and parents and students are asking questions.
We spoke with Jolene Martinez, who teaches the course at East Middle School. She says sewing was taken out due to budget cuts. Martinez also said that the sewing equipment was getting old and outdated. The materials were also expensive for families who would contribute materials.
For 7th graders taking the course, the food science aspect focuses on healthy nutrition and food preparation. As for the personal and social relationships aspect, the agenda focuses on both healthy and unhealthy relationships and what to do about it.
While Martinez says she loves teaching those portions, she does miss seeing the student's reaction after completing a sewing project.