UPDATE: Great Falls Police Department has confirmed an adult female has died in a crash near Walmart this morning. The area is still blocked off and 8th St NE remains closed near Walmart. Our reporter on scene said it happened right at exit of Walmart to 8th St NE. Great Falls Police Department is not giving out any further information at this time. We'll continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
The Great Falls Police Department is investigating a fatal crash on 8th Street NE between 25th Ave. NE and Smelter Avenue. They're asking people to avoid the area.
They posted this on their facebook page Tuesday morning:
"PARENT AND STUDENTS travelling to North Middle or Sacajawea Elementary schools please access the schools by an alternate route if you normally travel this way. 25th Ave NE (next to the Animal Shelter) remains open and there is easy access from the north of off 36th Ave NE."