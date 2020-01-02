GREAT FALLS- A woman admitted to using methamphetamine before giving birth to her child in the toilet.
An officer talked to a worker with the Department of Health and Human Services who said she was doing a removal of a newborn child because of methamphetamine use by the mother, Nicole Clare Henderson.
According to the officer affidavit, Henderson went to the emergency room complaining of cramps before going to the bathroom and giving birth to a child in the toilet.
A lab test was performed on Henderson and her child.
Both Henderson and the newborn tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine.
The officer affidavit says Henderson admitted to using methamphetamine around 4:00 am before going to the ER around 7:00 am.
The officer affidavit also notes DFS said this is Henderson’s third child removal due to narcotics use.
Nicole Clare Henderson is charged with endangering the welfare of a child.