GREAT FALLS – The new school year is just days away and not only will new faces be sitting in the desks but at the front of the classroom.
60 new teachers are being brought in to the Great Falls Public Schools making up roughly 8% of the 750 teachers employed throughout Great Falls.
“Of the 60 teachers probably over 50 percent have taught before so we have teachers coming from New York, Georgia, coming from Colorado, California, etc. to come teach for Great Falls Public Schools to come teach with a plethora of experience from different districts,” said Kerry Dattilo, Director of Human Resources, GFPS.
The new teachers are being brought in to the elementary, middle and high school levels and also some special needs programs.
