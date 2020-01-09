HELENA- Starting in the New Year, new walleye and perch regulations began on the Holter Reservoir.
According to Fish, Wildlife and Parks, yellow perch limits are now 25 daily and in possession. Walleye limits are now five daily, only one larger than 25 inches; and the possession limit is twice the daily limit.
FWP says the changes will be listed in the new fishing regulations which will be out in time for the new license year beginning March 1.
New hunting and fishing licenses that are required starting March 1 are usually available for sale in mid-February.