GREAT FALLS- A new program to try and combat overcrowding in the Cascade County Detention Center was announced by Cascade County Attorney Josh Racki.
According to Racki, the County Commission the Sheriff and Racki are working on developing a pretrial supervision program.
The release says as part of that program, Cascade County intends to start using the Montana Supreme Court Pretrial Safety Assessment (PSA) tool in the setting of pretrial bonds.
In December,Sheriff Jesse Slaughter told us that the Detention Center is only designed to hold 365 people and that they’re often holding 475 to 500 people.
Slaughter also said pretrial programs can help, and the cost could be high, however, compared to what a jail expansion would cost, the pre-trial is a better thing to start with.