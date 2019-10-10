GREAT FALLS- According to the National Weather Service Great Falls says a new-all time earliest observation of Zero degrees was set today.
At 7:35 am on October 10, the temperature in Great Falls dropped to 0 degrees Fahrenheit; NWS Great Falls says the last record was set on October 27, 1925.
Great Falls dropped to 0F at 7:35AM MDT on 10/10. The previous earliest 0F in over 130 years of records was 10/27, in 1925. #MTwx— NWS Great Falls (@NWSGreatFalls) October 10, 2019
NWS Great Falls posted on October 1 that the temperature at the Great Falls Airport was 9 degrees Fahrenheit at 6:00 am, the previous record for October 1 being 22 degrees in 1959.
The National Weather Service’s website is predicting a rise in temperature throughout the week.
Roads in and around Great Falls are listed as dry/mostly dry according to Montana Department of Transpiration’s travel info website.
MDT is also reporting fog around Great Falls with areas of frost and ice on the road further outside of town. MT-87 is also reported to have scattered snow and ice east of Malmstrom.