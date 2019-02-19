The Cascade County Zoning Board recently approved a special permit for a hemp processing facility in Sun River.
When it comes to processing facilities, each one tends to focus on extracting certain entities from the hemp plant; such as the fiber or oil from the seed.
Last year, Montana produced a total of 22,000 acres of hemp.
According to the Montana Farmer’s Union, we could see triple that amount, ranging anywhere between 60,000-70,000 acres this year alone.
Currently, the Montana Farmer's Union reports that there is 1 hemp processing facility underway in Conrad, 3 in the Golden Triangle, 3 west of the mountains and now, one coming to Sun River.
The new hemp market is not only good for the economy, but also gives rural Montana a second chance.
“We are finding, small rural Montana losing population and businesses all the time. So this may be one opportunity for them to get back into business, start growing their communities with some of these types of facilities,” explains Chris Christaens, Lobbyist & Special Projects Personnel at Montana Farmer’s Union.
The Montana Farmers Union receives calls on a daily basis concerning hemp seeds and crops.
The hemp industry is growing so quickly that there are several experiments underway at MSU to discover which type of seed and soil will result in the best crop across the state.
If you’re interested in starting a hemp crop, there has been an extension on receiving a license until March 1st, in contrast to the original date of January 31st.