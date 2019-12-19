GREAT FALLS- One group in Great Falls is trying to make a new tradition of caroling in the Electric City.
The New Great Falls Carolers are celebrating the season with Christmas carols and they're inviting people to join them and make it a new tradition.
Anyone wanting to join in on the caroling can meet other carolers in the Central Assembly of God parking lot at 5:30 pm on Monday, December 23.
Caroling will start at 6 pm and the event’s page on Facebook says it will run through 8 pm.
On the event’s discussion page the person hosting the event, Daniel Urry, says the songs being sung will be Silent Night, Joy to the World, O Holy Night, O Come All Ye Faithful, Jingle Bells, and the First Noel.