GREAT FALLS –
The next Great Falls city commission meeting is right around the corner and there's plenty on their agenda to bring new changes to the electric city.
First up on the agenda is a motion to reappoint the board of trustees of the Business Tourism district to four-year terms through June of 2023.
Next, the Great Falls housing authority is asking the city commission to appoint a new person to the great falls housing board of commissioners, on a five year term through June of 2024.
There will also be a proposal to potentially set a public hearing for resolution 10311 in august.
This resolution would take over its previous 'form 10070', which will increase previous fees by 10 percent.
That money goes towards living and services for great falls fire and rescue and includes additional fees for CPR classes and fire water line flushes.