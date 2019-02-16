Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM MST MONDAY... * WHAT...VERY COLD WIND CHILLS EXPECTED. WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 35 BELOW ZERO EXPECTED LATER TONIGHT THOUGH SUNDAY NIGHT. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL AND WEST CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM MST MONDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 10 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WIND CHILL ADVISORY MEANS THAT COLD AIR AND THE WIND WILL COMBINE TO CREATE LOW WIND CHILLS. FROSTBITE AND HYPOTHERMIA CAN OCCUR IF PRECAUTIONS ARE NOT TAKEN. MAKE SURE YOU WEAR A HAT AND GLOVES. &&