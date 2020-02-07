GREAT FALLS - It’s a project that has been years in the making and is now finally taking a step in the right direction.
When the project was still just a plan on paper, there were several obstacles in the way of it opening. Easements from Town Pump had to be dealt with, easier access in the area had to be accomplished and people in the neighborhood had to be convinced that this would be a good thing.
All of that was accomplished, but the project was still behind. The original completion date was summer of 2017. Fast forward to today - and it's still not done. Just a few months ago we learned the contracting company declared bankruptcy.
Now a new company has taken over and they're in the process of figuring out when this multi-year project will be done.
“A local company called James Talcott Construction and they are in the process of evaluating what’s done and what’s not done and what remains to be completed to get everything completed and get a certificate of occupancy,” said Craig Raymond, Director of Planning and Community Development in Great Falls
James Talcott Construction is a completely separate business from the original contractors who went by the name Talcott Construction. The new contractors are hoping to get this project done as quickly as possible.
Now we were not told an exact date for the project’s completion but the goal is to have it done by sometime early this summer.