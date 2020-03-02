GREAT FALLS - Great Falls Public Schools announced the hiring of two new soccer coaches this morning, pending approval from the board. Here's the press release:
The GFPS Athletic Department is recommending Jorge Murillo be hired as the next head Girls Soccer coach for Great Falls High School.
Jorge will be replacing Kevin Petriz who resigned in December to pursue other professional opportunities. Jorge served on the 2019 Lady Bison Soccer coaching staff and has been a part of the local Soccer community for many years.
Also pending School Board approval, the GFPS Athletic Department is recommending Steve Skaer to be hired as the next head Girls Soccer coach for C.M. Russell High School.
Steve will be replacing Josh Horton who resigned in December to pursue further professional opportunities. Steve is currently employed as a mathematics teacher at C.M. Russell and has coached various sports for the school district. He has also been active coaching for the Montana Rush Soccer Club.