Golfing in the middle of winter might not seem like an ideal time to hit the range, however, Canyonville Golf Club is looking to change all of that.
The idea of an indoor golf club came from Don Potter last March when all he wanted to do was hit some balls at the range.
Now, a year later, him and his partners Mike Potter and Joyce Thares are about to open the Canyonville Golf Club in downtown Great Falls.
The new facility will be completely independent, meaning there won’t be any employees or staff members on site.
In order to get in, you’ll have to purchase an annual membership and sign up for tee times online.
A basic annual membership fee is $50.00.
However, if you’re an avid golfer, you might want to purchase the annual gold membership for $200.00. This will allow you to get a lower rate for your tee times and save you money in the long run.
The facility can hold anywhere between 1-4 players and is open for tee times between 6 A.M-10 P.M.
In order to avoid any issues along the way, the team decided to treat their new business like a golf course…one step at a time.
“It started from open floor space and Don created this idea of having two separate bays for the golf facility. And from there the walls were built and the floors were laid and the simulators were brought in and then the aesthetic portion of it was a big thing that we wanted to focus on,” explains Joyce Thares, managing partner of the Canyonville Golf Club.
Joyce continued to explain that the software comes with over 80 game modes and dozens of life like golf courses.
The high end technology allows you to look at your stats both at the club and at home.
It provides real time feedback that can help you both at the facility and out on the range when it comes to things such as your technique, swing speed and much more.