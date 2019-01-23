Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW OCCURRING. STORM TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS 4 TO 9 INCHES EXPECTED AT LOWER ELEVATIONS, MOSTLY 8 TO 16 INCHES IN THE MOUNTAINS, BUT ISOLATED HIGHER AMOUNTS ON RIDGETOPS. * WHERE...CASCADE, JUDITH BASIN, MEAGHER AND GALLATIN. * WHEN...UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT AT TIMES. AREAS OF FALLING AND BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. EXPECT SNOW PACKED AND ICY ROADWAYS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WARNING FOR SNOW MEANS SEVERE WINTER WEATHER CONDITIONS WILL MAKE TRAVEL VERY HAZARDOUS OR IMPOSSIBLE. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&