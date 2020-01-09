A new bill was announced addressing the Firearm Owners Protection Act, with a focus on protecting travelers who bring firearms across state lines.
The bill will clarify the term transport to include staying in temporary lodging overnight, stopping for food, fuel, and vehicle maintenance to name a few.
It will also ensure that law-abiding gun owners will not be arrested for violating local laws when it comes to the possession, transportation, or carrying of firearms unless there is probable cause.
Senator Steve Daines introduced the new bill and had this to say about his motivation behind it:
"This is about protecting law-abiding gun owners and their right to safely transport their firearms.
"Montanans want their 2nd Amendment rights protected and that's what I'm fighting for,” said Senator Steve Daines.
Senator Daines’s new bill will put the burden of proving travelers who did not meet transportation requirements on other states and will clarify that transportation of firearms, their magazines, and ammunition is federally protected.
The bill will also address that a violation of the right to transport firearms is enforceable as a Federal Civil Right.