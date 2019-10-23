GREAT FALLS - The process of buying your own home can be scary, especially as Montana housing costs are expected to increase within a year. But a few groups are coming together for a multi-million dollar program to help encourage homeownership across the state.
NeighborWorks and its branches across the state certainly aren’t strangers when it comes to affordable housing, helping people find their forever homes in and near cities like Great Falls. Now, they're partnering with the Wells Fargo bank to help make the process just a bit easier.
Montana's Neighborhood LIFT is the 80th grant of its kind nationwide, and the first for the state, with $3.4 million going towards housing down payment grants that are worth over $10,000 each for eligible home buyers.
On top of financial help, the program also offers one-on-one lessons on the basics of buying a house, regardless of your experience with home ownership.
"[It’s] everything from learning about appraisals and inspections and the role of a realtor and the financial obligations that go along with owning a home,” said Randy Riley, Wells Fargo’s regional banking district manager for Western Montana. “And NeighborWorks is a critical partner in delivering a lot of that education."
Eligibility depends on your annual income, and the county where you'd like to buy your home. As long as your wages aren't over the county average, you can qualify for the program.
Neighborhood LIFT will launch Thursday with a conference at the NeighborWorks Great Falls office downtown at 3:30 pm.
Want to apply, but don’t know if you’re eligible? Under LIFT’s official requirements, you must complete the following:
- Get pre-approved for a mortgage by an approved participating lender.
- Find a house you want to buy and get a signed purchase and sale agreement to purchase that house. You must be under contract and have a signed purchase and sale agreement in hand to apply for NeighborhoodLIFT funds.
- Register for homebuyer education. Successful completion of the eight-hour HBE course is required prior to closing. A list of approved homebuyer education providers will be available soon.
- Beginning October 28, visit this website to make an appointment to assess your eligibility for the program.
You can also check out the program’s income guidelines to see if you qualify for it.