GREAT FALLS- NeighborWorks Great Falls and Great Falls Public Schools will break ground on the 42nd High School House Thursday, September 5 at 4:00 P.M.
The address of this year’s High School House is 1724 4th Avenue South and it will be the 42nd house built by students from Great Falls High and C. M. Russell High School.
NeighborWorks says they teamed up with Great Falls Public Schools to create High School House and this year will be the program’s 22nd year. High School House was started to provide new homes for residents with low or moderate incomes and gives high school students valuable employment skills.
Students do the work of building the house and NeighborWorks provides the lot, hires subcontractors and finances the construction.
High School House is made possible by GFPS Career and Technical Education program, NeighborWorks Great Falls and many more community supporters through donations.
