Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, AND 117... * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115 AND 117. * WINDS...WEST 10 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 35 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 15 PERCENT. * TEMPERATURES...IN THE LOWER TO MID-80S. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WESTERLY WINDS WILL MAKE IT DIFFICULT TO CONTAIN ANY NEW FIRE STARTS IN AREAS THAT HAVE DRIED OUT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. PLEASE ADVISE THE APPROPRIATE OFFICIALS OR FIRE CREWS IN THESE AREAS OF THIS RED FLAG WARNING. &&