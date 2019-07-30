MONTANA – Firefighters from all over Montana and beyond have traveled to Helena, in one group effort to push back the North Hill Fire.
As of today 9/30/2019, 362 total firefighters are combating the North Hill Blaze.
Thanks to the combined efforts of twelve agencies only 22 volunteers were needed today.
This provided much-needed rest time for volunteers so they can come back in the evening to pick the fight back up again.
“Those are so critical to us because then we get to send some of our people home to sleep during the day so we can use those guys at night and it relieves a lot of pressure off of us.” Said Tri-Lakes Volunteer Fire Chief Robert Drake.
Eight of the 12 agencies are from Montana including two volunteer teams from Cascade and Gallatin County.