Nearly 90 people evacuated from chairlift at Showdown

According to Showdown, on Saturday March 30th 2019, at approximately 12:50P.M., the Triple Chairlift known as "The Payload" was stopped due to a mechanical incident on tower two.
Maintenance teams responded immediately to repair the lift. Ski Patrol also responded immediately to communicate with passengers and get in position for a chairlift rope evacuation.
Because crews did not know how long the repair would take, they decided evacuation of the chairlift while the tower was being repaired.
Showdown had over 30 volunteer and paid patrollers on the mountain on Saturday.
There were 133 people on the chairlift at the time of the stop. About 87 people were evacuated from the chairlift within 70 minutes.
Around 2 P.M. the maintenance team reported the mechanical incident was fixed, and were able to run the chair and unload the remaining passengers.
Showdown reports they have never had to fully rope evacuate a chairlift before, but Ski Patrol and staff rigorously train for this situation.
In a press release they state “We're very proud of the Great Falls Ski Patrol, our maintenance department, lift operators, ski school, and entire staff for their speed and professionalism. We’d also like to thank our guests for their understanding, cooperation and patience.”
The triple chairlift ran without incident for the remainder of the day.