Despite the cold and rainy weather across the state, car enthusiasts in Great Falls braved the elements to attend this year's 2nd Annual Memorial Weekend Car Show.
The event took place behind the Black Eagle Community Center where car owners showed off their hot rods.
Last year, the event had roughly 70 cars on display, and despite the poor weather conditions, cars continued to roll into the parking lot.
In total, approximately 40 cars were expected to attend.
Guests not only had the opportunity to enjoy classic vehicles, but barbeque and drinks as well.
For General Manager Greg Schoby, the annual event isn't just for fun, but pride as well.
“You know, car guys, they come out to look at what somebody's got and they're proud of what they bring, and that's what this is about. People are ready to show off what they've got and what they've been working on. People sit at home and build these things from scratch a lot of times or restore them,” explains Schoby.
The car show will continue to be an annual event for years to come and if you're interested in participating in next year’s car show, visit: https://black-eagle-community-center.business.site/