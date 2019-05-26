Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR... RAIN AND SNOWMELT IN... CENTRAL LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL MONTANA... WEST CENTRAL CASCADE COUNTY IN CENTRAL MONTANA... * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * MINOR FLOODING IS EXPECTED ALONG THE DEARBORN RIVER AND ITS TRIBUTARIES. MINOR FLOOD STAGE IS 6.5 FEET. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. UP TO DATE RIVER LEVELS AND FORECASTS CAN BE FOUND AT HTTPS://WATER.WEATHER.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=TFX &&