A new report from the CDC shows that the suicide rates in the United States has grown by 33 percent since 1999, and when it comes to Native Americans that number skyrockets.
The report shows that Native American suicide is more than 3.5 times higher than other ethnic groups. The number of native men went up by 71 percent, while the number for native women shot up by more than 100 percent since 1999.
USA Today reports that these numbers increased due to the higher rates of poverty, substance abuse and unemployment.