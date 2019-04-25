Native American students receive eagle feathers at GFC-MSU graduation

GREAT FALLS- For the first time, Great Falls College-MSU's Native American students will be receiving blessed eagle feathers at graduation this May. Receiving an eagle feather symbolizes being honored for brave accomplishments in life.
It's one of the most powerful honors Native American's can receive. In fact, each feather is treated with the utmost respect when moving it from place to place meaning when someone chooses to move the feather, they must use sage from inside the wrapped cloth and smudge their hands with it. This cleanses someone's body and the environment.
In previous years, GFC-MSU students would walk across the stage at graduation with an eagle feather they brought themselves. Considering many Native Native American students attend the school, they wanted every culture to feel special on commencement day. Each of these feathers will be blessed from an elder.
"Graduating from college is a great accomplishment. I've worked very hard and it's a connection to my culture, it's an honor," said Shawn Arbuckle, a GFC-MSU Student.
These scared feathers are not just given at graduation. They're used in religious ceremonies, pow wow gatherings, and when someone achieves something extraordinary.
The school has specifically decided to use bald eagle feathers along with yellow and blue beads representing the school’s colors.
Students will keep these feathers forever as a reminder of their accomplishment. It takes about 2 1/2 hours per feather to bead. Students, faculty, and staff have been working hard for several months to ensure each Native American graduate receives a feather.
The Eagle Feather Ceremony will be held Sat. May 4th at 11:00 a.m. before commencement at 4:00 p.m.