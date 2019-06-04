BROWNING - A financial education program for young savers in Blackfeet Nation, Glacier country and Western Montana received a big boost last week thanks to a grant from the Native American Bank.
Together with NACDC Financial Services, NAB’s donation of $1,500 to Mini-Bank will add reward money to the accounts of anyone who have successfully met their saving goals. NAB’s contribution will also allow members of the educational financial program to apply for matching amounts to boost their savings even more at the end of the school year, according to an email sent to KFBB.
Mini-Bank provides classes and fee-free savings accounts for students in six Western Montana schools. Joel Smith, the senior vice president and chief credit officer at NAB, says the program has a proven track record in improving the financial skills, employment and possibility of higher education for all students involved.
“We view financial literacy as a key step to help individuals become financially stable and successful, which is especially important in an environment where students in the past have had challenges finding economic opportunities,” said Smith.
“This program has helped kids get a hands-on experience with financial literacy,” said Angie Main, executive director of NACDC Financial Services. “It really helps them get a wider view of the value of money.”
The executive director went on to say that students participating in the program have gathered thousands of dollars in savings for many life changing needs, including college tuition, small business startups and car purchases to help with work.
“I’ve learned that if you have a bank account, you can save up enough money to do anything you want to do in life,” said Randall, a 12-year-old involved in Mini-Bank.
For more information about Mini-Bank, you can contact Angie Main at (406) 338-2992.