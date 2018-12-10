The National Weather Service is warning residents about potential ice jams in Montana.
This includes the Missouri River near Landusky, the Big Sandy Creek near Havre, and the Jefferson River near Three Forks. The Jefferson River hit the Action Stage Monday, meaning that flooding is possible if the river continues to rise.
"This time of year early in the winter, we have a freeze up type jam," National Weather Service Meteorologist Bob Hoenisch said. "That's as the ice begins to form and cover the water way. The Flow behind that ice can begin to back up."
Hoenish says that those type of jams are usually stable. He still recommends monitoring the river, especially if you live nearby.