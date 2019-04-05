National Volunteer Month: Hearing from first responders

GREAT FALLS- There are countless ways people selflessly give up their time for others. We caught up with a rural volunteer fire department who shares why they keep on serving our small Montana towns.
Not all first responders are paid, some volunteer their time. and speaking of volunteering, April marks National Volunteer Month. Vaughn Fire & Rescue Volunteer Department exemplifies the selfless sacrifices volunteers nationwide made every day.
You may associate firefighters with putting out fires and saving lives, but these men and women are doing much more in our community.
Collecting money at boot drives, educating the public on their safety, or raising money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, all events they gave their time too without pay. These firefighters say, once you help people out, there's an overwhelming urge to keep doing it.
Just recently, not only did the department respond to a mobile home fire leaving nothing behind but then, they followed up with helping raise money for the family living in it.
Volunteering can be rewarding for people and National Volunteer Day's website says during this month you can either join in yourself or if you see someone lending a hand, say thanks!