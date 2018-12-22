National Parks partially close after government shutdown

While the government is shut down Glacier and Yellowstone National Parks will remain as accessible as possible while still following all applicable laws and procedures.
Park roads and trails in Glacier National Park will remain open to visitors, but emergency and rescue services will be limited.
There will be no national park service provided visitor services at glacier national park, including public information, restrooms, trash collection, and facilities and roads maintenance. Vault toilets may still be available though will not be maintained. Plowing will be limited to areas that serve residential areas.
Because of the federal government shutdown glacier national parks social media and websites will not being monitored or updated and may not reflect current conditions in the park.
Yellowstone National Park is also implementing a plan for a government shutdown
Yellowstone will remain open, however, all government-run operations and facilities are closed. Entrance stations will not be staffed.
The road from the park's north entrance at Gardiner, Montana, through mammoth hot springs to the northeast entrance at Cooke City, Montana, is open to wheeled vehicle travel.
Visitors can also access commercial services in the interior of the park by over snow travel.
Park staff will provide emergency services and law enforcement. All park regulations, including those regarding over snow travel, are in effect as normal.
Just like Glacier National Park, Yellowstone's website and social media sites will not be maintained.
All administrative offices, including the public affairs office, will be closed until the government reopens.