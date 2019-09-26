ULM- The National Public Lands Day that was set to be at the First Peoples Buffalo Jump was rescheduled because of the impending storm this weekend.
Fish, Wildlife and Parks say the event is moved from September 28 to October 5 from 10:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and take place at the Visitors Center at the First Peoples Buffalo Jump.
According to FWP the National Environmental Education Foundation’s National Public Lands Day is the nation’s largest, single-day volunteer effort for public lands. Each year hundreds of thousands of volunteers come together to help with various projects designed to restore and enhance public parks, forests, waterways and more.
If you would like to volunteer the event will be at the Visitor Center at the First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park, 342 Ulm Vaughn Road, in Ulm.