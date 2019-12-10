GREAT FALLS- For more than a century, the Little Shell Tribe has fought for federal recognition of their tribe, and now, a bill that will end that fight might soon pass.
The State of Montana has recognized the Little Shell tribe since 2000, and for more than 100 years they have sought federal recognition from the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs.
A bill was first introduced in 2007 to federally recognize the Little Shell Tribe and has since been reintroduced every year.
In a news release from the U.S. Department of the Interior from October of 2009, the USDI said the Little Shell tribe did not satisfy three of the seven mandatory criteria for acknowledgment:
Has been identified as an Indian entity on a substantially continuous basis at least since 1900;
Comprise a distinct community since historical times and maintain significant social relationships and interaction as part of a distinct community; and
Maintain political influence over a community of its members or over communities that combined into the petitioner.
Now, the bill has made it into the final National Defense Authorization Act for 2020. The act says the Little Shell tribe is a political successor to the signatories of the Pembina Treaty of 1863, and so were the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa of North Dakota and the Chippewa-Cree Tribe of the Rocky Boy’s Reservation of Montana- who are both federally recognized.
Federally recognized tribes receive funding from the Bureau of Indian Affairs and receive the right to self-government, as well as allow them to receive certain federal benefits and protections.
The bill will go through the House on Wednesday, December 11, and if it is passed there it will be sent to the Senate.