In the early nineteenth century, two explorers expanded what we knew about the country in their travels across the United States. Now, 200 years later, a summer program is encouraging people to follow in their footsteps with a new challenge called ‘Go On A Trail.’
Nasa and the National Park Service are teaming up to challenge you to collect photos and data of sites across the Lewis and Clark National Historical Trail. All you have to do is download the 'Globe Observer' app on your smartphone and create an account. Then the app will show you how to share exactly what you see.
The data will go towards helping scientists as they study environmental changes along the trail, all while encouraging you to get outside and explore the outdoors.
"It allows citizens to get up, get out and get moving. It's something you can do together with your family. It builds an awareness in landscape that we live in, or a landscape that we'd like to explore," said Duane Buchi, the education coordinator with the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center
The app will also feature a point system based on the sites you visit and the info you collect. Even if you can't make it to the trail, you can still take part in the challenge and make observations around your area. Those with the most points will be recognized for their efforts, with a certificate and a package to celebrate.
The challenge will run until early September. If you’d like to give it a go, you can visit the challenge’s official website.