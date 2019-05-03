The Great Falls Police Officer shot in the Shelby stand-off on Monday, April 22nd, has been identified as Senior Police Officer Kevin Supalla.
Supalla has been with GFPD for the past 6 years now and is currently assigned to the Patrol Bureau.
He currently teaches Defensive Tactics, DUI investigations, and is also a Field Training Officer for the GFPD.
He was chosen to join the Great Falls Police High Risk Unit in 2015 and was assigned a position with the HRU entry team later that same year.
Supalla currently holds several awards and commendations since his time with the GFPD; including Paul Williams Inspiration Award (MLEA-2013), Cascade County DUI Task Force Officer of the Year (2014, 2015, 2017), and the GFPD Life Saving Award (2016,2018)
Supalla's condition is not yet known at this time.
We'll be sure to keep you updated with the latest information as it becomes available.