CASCADE COUNTY - One man is dead after a truck hoist crushed him Sunday evening near Power.
The man was identified by Cascade County Sheriff’s Office as 75-year-old Leopold Somerfield.
The call came in at 6:32pm to the Teton County dispatch stating an elderly man had been crushed by a hoist at the corner of Love and Gunderson Road near Power.
A media release from Cascade County Sheriff’s Office says Somerfield was pinned between the dump bed of the truck and the tires, Somerfield’s son explaining the hydraulics would sometimes overextend the bed and not come back down, so the bed would have to be winched down.
Officers believe the bed fell on top of Somerfield after he was working on getting the bed to come back down.
Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter says the man was pronounced dead on the scene.
A neighbor in the area who responded to the incident said Mercy Flight did respond to the scene but did a flyover when it was determined the man was dead.
Montana Highway Patrol and Teton County Sheriff's all responded, and due to where the incident happened Cascade County Sheriff's Office took the lead on the case.