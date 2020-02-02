We are learning the name of the man that found early Sunday morning.
The body has been identified as 21-year-old Tristen Allen Carlson. He was an active duty airman at Malmstrom Air Force Base.
According to a media release from the Cascade County Sheriff's Office, Cascade County Deputy Coroner's were sent to 2317 14th Avenue South in regards to a deceased man.
GFPD is still investigating.
