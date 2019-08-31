GREAT FALLS - Hundreds of mustangs filled up downtown Great Falls with engines roaring from one end of Central Avenue to the other. Theses mustangs have traveled from all over the United States and Canada as part of an international traveling show.
“Events like these bring people together you learn so much about everybody and their passions and how the passion just goes all over its not just a localized area it's countrywide nationwide and in this case its international,” said Car Enthusiast Rendal Dewdeny
This show rotates from taking part in Canada and the United States so these cars have one long road trip to make back to Canada before they can make their way back to the states.