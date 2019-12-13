The Gathering Ministry and Church of Great Falls present Music of Christmas: A Christmas Family Gathering this Saturday, December 14th at the Mansfield Theater inside of the Great Falls Civic Center at 7p.m.
They're inviting the community to enjoy the free event filled with traditional and new holiday songs.
Pastor Candra Niswanger says they've been practicing for months and can't wait to celebrate the joy and reason of the holiday season through music.
"Our passion is community and we hope everyone will come and feel accepted and included. As people come in, we want them to feel like this is a safe place. The music will hopefully release over people; the season, the joy that comes with it, and the hope and the purpose and the love," said Niswanger.
Doors open at 6:30.