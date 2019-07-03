Several people were arrested for allegedly smuggling illegal goods into the Cascade County Detention Center following an investigation that began in June, according to the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office.
Both inmates and people from the outside reportedly worked together to traffic items into the detention center using packages made of either balloons, condoms or saran wrap, according to an official press release. The items in question typically included drugs like methamphetamine, tobacco, lighters and rolling papers.
The inmates involved in the scheme reportedly include Franklin Caplette, Guadalupe Galicia, Owen Hawley, Richard Houle and Anthony Beltran, according to the release. Those arrested include Cavin Racine, Ryan Beltran, Katrina Palmer, Lacey Hawley, Antonio Lamere, William Claus, Anthony Beavers and Cory Gay.
As of Wednesday afternoon, CCSO has active arrest warrants for Traci Caplette and Kalled Jaha, who are still at large. If you have information about the suspects, you can contact CCSO at (406) 454-6978.
But how did the operation take place to begin with? Turns out that those from outside the detention center would bail inmates out of jail with a low bond, before giving them different packages. The inmates would then hide the goods inside of their bodies, before deliberately getting themselves re-arrested.
Once they returned to jail, the smugglers would make their delivery by telling officers they had “enemy” inmates in certain pods, and avoiding them as a result. They were then booked in the same pods as the inmates who requested the packages.
Detectives from the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Program helped out in the investigation. They include those from the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office, the Great Falls Police Department, the Conrad Police Department and those from the US Marshall.
In a written statement, CCSO Sheriff Jesse Slaughter gave his thanks to all the agencies involved for their work and cooperation.
“This was a team effort and I am very proud of our law enforcement community for coming together to stop this dangerous activity,” wrote Slaughter. “As the Sheriff, I am in charge of protecting all citizens in the community or in our custody and we could not have been successful without the teamwork by all of our law enforcement partners.”