Scanner traffic is reporting multiple small grass fires out on McIver Road. There is one structure threatened. Multiple agencies are responding to 685 McIver Road, including Vaughn Fire and Rescue and Black Eagle Fire. More help has been requested. We will keep you updated as we learn more information.
Multiple grass fires reported on McIver Road
- Joee Taylor, Producer/MMJ
- Updated
Joee Taylor
