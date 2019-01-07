MT Representatives Have Different Views on Getting Paid While Gov is Shutdown

The government has been in a partial shutdown for 17 days now and many are wondering when democrats and republicans will come to an agreement on funding the border wall.
Many federal workers are feeling the effects of the shutdown by not getting paid. Now two Montana law makers are opting out of their paychecks saying its just not fair for them to get their money while others are not.
Senator Steve Daines and Representative Greg Gianforte both sent letters to the U.S. Senate to withhold their pay, while the government is in a partial shutdown.
According to the 27-th amendment of the constitution, representatives must be paid for the time they are serving. Meaning they will still get a paycheck. However, both men say it's not right for them to get paid while some of their constituents suffer.
"you know i have been very clear on that i don't think that members of congress should get paid when the government isn't funded. We need to secure our border and we need to get the government opened back up."
Senator Daines sent us this statement today saying:
" I believe that members of Congress should have their pay with held during this government shut down, in fact I sent a letter to have that that done with my paycheck, if members of the border patrol are not receiving they're paycheck, members of congress shouldn't either."
"I support President Trump's efforts to secure the border stop the flow of illegal immigrants, stop The flow of illegal drugs that human trafficking and again we can and we must do both."
Senator Jon Tester said he still is going to collect his money. We did reach out to him to find out why he made that decision and his communications director sent over this statement to the newsroom:
"Senator Tester passed legislation with Republicans and Democrats to reopen the government, it's time for the President to stop playing politics and sign that legislation into law. He will continue working with both sides of the aisle to keep our borders secure in a cost effective way." -Dave Kuntz, spokesman for Senator Jon Tester.
Both Gianforte and Daines are still awaiting to see if congress will approve their request.