MT FWP accepting applications for tax credit program

Tuesday the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is allowing land owners to apply for the "Unlocking Public Lands program."
The program is designed to help the public gain access to public land that would otherwise be close to the public due to parcels of closed private land. This is a win for landowners as well, if land owners agree to the agreement FWP will grant you up to $750 dollars in tax credit for their property. The maximum credit that a landowner may claim in a tax year is $3,000.
There are qualifications that the landowner must meet before they receive the tax credit. Access to the public land must be made available for a majority of the year (at least 6 months and 1 day, beginning no later than June 30 and extending continuously through December 31) for all general recreational use, including hunting, fishing, trapping, hiking, bird-watching, and other uses compatible with the use of public lands.
The deadline to apply is March 15, 2019.