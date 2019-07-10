HELENA - Montana State University Billings won two Telly awards for student-produced campaign videos on the Treasure State’s REAL ID policy.
The productions were part of collaboration between Spotlight Productions and the Montana Motor Vehicle Division (MVD), made between five classes over two semesters, according to the State Department of Justice (DOJ). The videos feature Lewis and Clark as they try travelling across the state without REAL IDs.
“I’m delighted our Motor Vehicle Division has once again been honored for its outstanding public information campaign created in partnership with Montana State University-Billings,” said Attorney General Tim Fox. “This collaboration resulted in a series of effective and award-winning messages that have simultaneously entertained and informed Montanans of the REAL ID options that are available to them.
“We are proud of the work the students, faculty and our staff have put into our REAL ID information campaign,” said MVD Administrator Sarah Garcia. “Recognition from the prestigious Telly Awards speaks volumes for the quality of their work and the strength of our partnership.”
2019 marks the Telly Awards’ 40th year of recognizing and “[showcasing] the best work created within television and across video, for all screens,” according to its official website.
If you’d like to learn more about REAL ID, you can visit the campaign’s official website or follow them on Facebook.