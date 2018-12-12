Early Wednesday morning Cascade County Sheriff's Office responded to a suspicious call at the school in Vaughn.
When they attempted to make a traffic stop the suspected intentionally backed into the deputy's vehicle and then drove off at a high rate of speed.
In a press release sent to KFBB, CCSO says the suspect headed west towards Lincoln at an excess of 100 mph, throwing various items at the deputies vehicle.
A second attempt was made at a traffic stop and again the suspect rammed the deputy's vehicle. In an effort to avoid getting hurt the deputy was forced off the road.
The chase continued into Lewis & Clark County and around mile marker 106 the suspect lost control of their vehicle.
The suspect had been ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
The Montana Highway Patrol is currently investigating the vehicle crash and the Lewis and Clark County Coroner’s Office will be making notifications to the family.
