GREAT FALLS - Move Over Montana is a law put into place to help protect emergency responders and vehicles that are pulled over on the side of the road, but unfortunately, not everyone is obeying this law and the consequences can be severe.
In the video released by the Montana Highway Patrol, we can see the events unfold of what happens when you don't slow down.
The law states that when emergency vehicles are on the side of the road you need to move over or in an area of 50 miles per hour or more, slow down by at least twenty miles per hour.
We spoke with one MHP Trooper today who told us what it is like being on the highway when people are not slowing down.
“It's quite frightening actually, you'll be sitting in your car and a semi will go bye and your entire car will shake or if you're at a traffic stop and you're talking with someone conducting business people are flying by you without moving over and if you think about it they're going by you at you know 70-80 miles per hour and they're just four feet away from you so it could be quite a hair raising experience when people are flying by you,” said Trooper Geoff Groshelle.
Luckily no one involved in these incidents suffered major injuries but Montana Highway Patrol is hoping that by sharing these stories with the public it will raise awareness for everyone during their holiday travels.