New Year's resolutions are being put to the test at the Great Falls Public Library with their 'Move It at the Library’ program.
The free fitness class is geared toward anyone ages 8 and up and lasts throughout the winter.
The library is hosting the family friendly workout session each Saturday morning from 10 to 11 in the Cordingley Room.
Local fitness professionals lead the group with music and dancing.
Program Director Rae McFadden says it's a great way to have fun and stay active in the colder months.
“We are here to provide this fitness format with a big, heated indoor space so that we can get our wiggles out and also build our brains with all of that movement. It's great for kids, it's great for adults, it's also great for our emotional health and our learning. Come join us,” said McFadden.
Now, McFadden is asking for fitness professionals to sign up to lead the rest of these morning sessions. Anyone interested can find more information here.