Eugene Sherbondy and Corena Mountainchief are charged with trafficking of persons and sexual abuse of children.
According to court documents a minor told a family member she was sexually abused by Sherbondy.
During an interview with investigators the minor said when she was 4 or 5 years old Mountainchief sold her for sex to Sherbondy.
The minor states Sherbondy had sex with her in his home and injected a drug into her arm with a needle.
The victim saw a photo of Sherbondy in the news and recognized him as the man who sexually assaulted her.
MountainChief is charged with two felonies for trafficking of persons and sexual abuse of children.
Sherbondy is charged with 3 felonies for trafficking of persons, and sexual abuse of children.