Imagine waking up to a mountain lion right behind your business. For one Augusta store owner that was the reality today.
A message was sent out Wednesday morning to Sole Scissors Salon in Augusta. The message was that a mountain lion had arrived in town and was behind the salon.
An information officer from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks wants residents to know that if you see a mountain lion or other wild animal, there are some things you can do to stay safe.
“With the lion they'll often just be traveling through," said Information Officer Bruce Auchly. "The best thing you can do if you feel threatened is to make yourself bigger, look bigger, do not run from the animal [since] it could set off a predatory response.”
Auchly also says that if you see a lion, bear or any other frightening animals you can always call local law enforcement or FWP for help.
For more information on wildlife in your area you can visit FWP at: http://fwp.mt.gov/doingBusiness/contactUs/