Motorcyclists give away meals to families in need

GREAT FALLS- 25 Great Falls families in need got a knock on their door today from motorcyclists holding a box full of Christmas food ingredients.
It's the first year, Big Sky Harley in Great Falls has put on “Christmas Meals for Needy Families". With the help of our community and 15 motorcycle groups, they were able to raise enough money
Eggs, cool whip, milk, turkey are all ingredients you probably cook with on Christmas Day.
"When they hear the bikes coming, they know their meal is coming," said Pam Howard, the HOG Activities Director.
"Last year at the Toy Run I kind of seen a mom who needed help, and I talked to her, and that's what kind of kicked it in all for me," said Howard.
So Pam Howard reached out to Great Falls Public Schools and asked them to give her a list of families most in need this holiday season.
"A lot of these meals are from the Homeless kid's program. The people who take kids in, and that are couch surfing kids," said Howard.
"God bless, thank you so much," said a Great Falls family who received a meal.
"I have a grandma on here that has a 17-year-old granddaughter that lives with her. In the last three months, she's had three other kids who've came into her home," said Howard.
150 people who didn't have a meal this Christmas, now, do.
"To me, unity is in strength, and I know these guys standing behind me, and I know when we all come together what we can accomplish," said Howard.
They want this to be a yearly tradition and hope to help out even more families next Christmas.