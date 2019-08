Update 8-28-19 11:18 A.M.

Authorities say the motorcyclist in the accident has died and believe speed was a factor.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were involved and the accident is still under investigation.

One person has been seriously injured after a motorcycle accident off Belt Creek Road Tuesday.

According to Belt Rural Volunteer Fire Department, the person was transported to the hospital.

It is unclear what led to the accident; Montana Highway Patrol is investigating.