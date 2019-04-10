Motorcycle caught on fire outside apartment complex

GREAT FALLS- A parked motorcycle went up in flames early this morning, April 10th forcing residents in an apartment complex next door to evacuate.
This took place along 15th St. N. and Smelter Ave. Multiple fire departments responded to the scene who said, no one was injured, and everyone safely exited the apartment building. The cause of the fire and the cost of damages are unknown.
The area is no longer blocked off, and traffic can come and go as usual. As we learn more information, we'll bring that to you in our newscasts and online.