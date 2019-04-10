Motorcycle caught on fire outside apartment complex

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING ABOVE 5000 FEET... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW OCCURRING ABOVE 5000 FEET. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT DUE TO SNOW ON ROADWAYS. VISIBILITY CAN BE REDUCED AT TIMES. THIS IS A WET AND HEAVY SNOW, WHICH COULD CAUSE DAMAGE TO TREE LIMBS AND WILL MAKE SHOVELING DIFFICULT. * NOTE...THIS WARNING DOES NOT INCLUDE THE GREAT FALLS, HELENA, STANFORD, AND BOZEMAN AREAS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. TO SEE A GRAPHICAL REPRESENTATION OF THE DEGREE OF STRESS ON YOUNG LIVESTOCK PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBPAGE AND SELECT LOCAL PROGRAMS THEN COLD AIR ADVISORY FOR NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. &&