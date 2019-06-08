Mothers against gun violence are a group focused on educating the public on how to properly care for firearms to prevent unnecessary y use and violence.
Today mothers gathered at the band shell to pass out pamphlets and orange gear showing in an effort to end gun violence.
One mother talked to me about what inspired them to bring this movement to great falls.
“I want people to know that we can make a difference we don’t have to live like this we can end this cycle of school shootings um workplace shootings we don’t have to worry about going to a movie theater that we might be killed that day I want people to know we can make a difference together.” Said Helena Lovick the Great Falls Chapter Leader for Mothers Against Gun Violence.
Wear orange was inspired after a young girl was shot and killed in Chicago after performing at former president Obama’s second inauguration.
Her friends banded together to wear orange in honor of their friend. Now that message is pushing moms everywhere to take action.
If you weren’t able to make it out here today to get yourself an orange wrist band or even an informational pamphlet, you’ll get another chance on June 19th at the public library there will be another meeting at 6pm.