SIMMS - Authorities say they've found the first West Nile virus-positive mosquito sample this year.
The Cascade County Weed & Mosquito Division collected the positive sample near Simms on August 1, 2019.
A state lab confirmed the sample tested positive for West Nile Virus on August 5.
From the release:
So far this year there has been no known infection in humans detected in Cascade County, but since a WNV positive mosquito sample has been detected, residents are strongly encouraged to take steps to protect themselves.
The single best defense against WNV is bite prevention. To protect yourself, use the 5 Ds: apply repellent containing an EPA-registered active ingredient, such as DEET, and follow the directions on the package, try to avoid outdoor activities when mosquitoes are most actives during dusk and dawn, drain standing water because it's the perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes -areas around your home like gutters, pools, tires, buckets, water bowls, and dress appropriately by wearing long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and socks.
The severity and symptoms of WNV can vary widely. Approximately 80% of people infected experience no symptoms, but up to 20% of people can develop a mild illness, called West Nile fever. Fever generally resolves itself without treatment, but dangerous brain infections such as encephalitis or meningitis can develop in 1 out of 150 people. Symptoms of these diseases might include headache, rash, high fever, stiff neck, mental confusion, muscle weakness, tremors, convulsions, coma, and paralysis. Individuals who develop any of these symptoms should see their healthcare provider immediately.